"Starting to think Patrick Mahomes does it on purpose": Taylor Swift fans blame Chiefs QB for Travis Kelce's poor production after Chiefs vs. Giants

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got their first win of the 2025 season on Sunday, when they beat the New York Giants 22-9 in Week 3 on Sunday. Despite the win, Mahomes came under fire from a section of Taylor Swift fans on social media.Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is engaged to Swift, finished the game with 29 yards on four receptions. However, some blamed Mahomes for Kelce's poor production, including one play where the QB didn't throw a pass to the TE when he appeared to be open.&quot;Starting to think mahomes does it on purpose,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;The mistreatment,&quot; another added.&quot;Wide open,&quot; a third commented.&quot;If it was the only time in this game lol it’s at least 5/10 times every game but when they always give him the ball whzn it nearly impossible for him to take it,&quot; another commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Circling back to travis being wide a*s open (again) becasue you won’t hear people talk about it when the game ends,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Free papa,&quot; another added.&quot;Travis wide f**king open,&quot; a user tweeted.While the video footage on the play might have shown that Kelce was open, the Giants had a Cover 0 defense. If Mahomes had attempted a pass to Kelce, it might have ended in an interception.Nonetheless, Mahomes and Kelce have been integral to the Chiefs' success in the past few seasons. The two have played in five Super Bowls, winning three of them.Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2025 seasonKansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: GettyAfter getting their first win on the board, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will aim to build some momentum. Kansas City will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 on Sunday.The Ravens (1-1) will play their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions on Monday night.