Stats show Aaron Rodgers might not be as clutch as one imagines him to be

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is perhaps one of the best throwers of the football the NFL has ever seen. The 38-year-old is a four-time NFL MVP and has currently won the last two MVP awards.

He has also led the Packers to a 13-3 record in three consecutive seasons but has failed to capatilize on the home ground advantage in the playoffs. He and his team lost to Tom Brady in 2020 and then to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Now, stats have revealed that the superstar quarterback is perhaps not as great in the big moments during games as we thought. Independent reporter Don Kleiman posted a picture on his Twitter page that showed Rodgers' stats from last season when the quarterback was under pressure.

"QB Aaron Rodgers' last season when under pressure wasn't pretty."

The stats show an alarming trend in the 2021 season. Under pressure, Rodgers had a QBR of just nine which ranked 26th, a completion percentage of just 38% which ranked 29th in the league, and he only averaged 3.7 yards per attempt, which had him rock bottom of the league.

It is certainly not a good look for a player who won the MVP last season and had a 13-3 record.

How will Aaron Rodgers fare without Davante Adams in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers will be without Davante Adams this season

The Packers quarterback is embarking on a season without Davante Adams for the first time since the receiver was drafted. While Adams has missed games here and there, he was always returning at some point. Not now.

Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to play alongside good friend Derek Carr. As a result, the Packers offense has lost some of its star power. Adams last year totaled 123 receptions during the regular season, the next best being running back Aaron Jones, who had 52.

That is a big chunk of productivity that will now be missing. It will be on the likes of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, tight ends Robert Tonyan and Josiah Deguara along with rookie receiver Christian Watson to pick up the slack.

It is not known if Green Bay will try and lure another receiver such as Deebo Samuel, Odell Beckham Jr., or Jarvis Landry to Lambeau. But their receiving room looks rather thin at the moment.

However, with the reigning MVP under center, the Packers will be confident that they can be in the mix come the playoffs and once they are there, who knows how far they could potentially go.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat