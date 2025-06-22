Tyreek Hill is considered one of the fastest players in the NFL. Amid his offseason preparations with the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver participated in a 100m race at Sherman Oaks, California. Hill clocked in at 10.15 seconds.
After the race, Hill once again called out Olympic track & field star Noah Lyles. He held out a sign that read 'Noah Could Never', taking a dig at the Olympic athlete. On Friday's episode of the '4th & 1' podcast, ex-NFL star Cam Newton shared his thoughts on this beef between the Dolphins' WR and Noah Lyles.
When questioned if Hill has a chance to beat the Olympic athlete, Newton shared his unfiltered take on the situation.
"No," Newton said. "I ain't going to lie to you. No. Cause, I mean, the math has to math. You got a 10.1, which was impressive. I can't do it. But if you ask me can he beat Noah? No. Especially when the numbers say that Noah ran a 9.7 (100m)..."
"Them (track and field atheltes) guys are moving with a purpose... Noah Lyes, this is his way of like. Tyreek doing this, this is his extracurricular activity. If Noah Lyles loses to Tyreek Hill, you extract your career. You evaporate everything you work for... Shout out to, you know what I'm saying, fellow Georgia boy Tyreek Hill. But bro, you just got to stay in your lane man." (TS-2:50)
Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles planned on racing before the U.S. Championship in July. However, the Olympic star stated that the race was cancelled for personal reasons.
Ex-Colts CB wants to watch Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill race
The showdown between Lyles and the Miami Dolphins star garnered a lot of attention. However, fans were left disappointed about the race being cancelled. Former Indianapolis Colts CB Darius Butler was keen to watch the two in action.
On Thursday, Butler appeared on the 'Pat McAfee Show.' He opened up about wanting to watch Lyles and Hill race.
"I will say Tyreek Hill is our fastest," Butler said. "He'll be the best representative for a long time. So if he goes out there and smokes (Noah Lyles), that will put the conversation to rest forever... I would definitely watch him if it ever happens."
It looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer before seeing Noah Lyles and Hill battle it out in a speed contest. The wide receiver is gearing up for his fourth season with the Dolphins following a disappointing 8-9 2024 campaign.
