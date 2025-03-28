Steelers’ 2x Super Bowl champion sends stern warning to Broderick Jones after Dan Moore Jr.’s departure

Broderick Jones just got put on notice.

With Dan Moore Jr. off to the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 first-round pick is finally set to take over at left tackle. But former Pittsburgh lineman Trai Essex isn't handing him the job without a challenge.

“Everybody’s been calling for it, everybody’s been saying it’s coaching malpractice putting him on the right side, but he’s a professional athlete,” Essex said on 93.7 The Fan. “I’ve always been a big advocate of you gotta get in where you fit in, and if right tackle was where they wanted you to be at, then you should have be thriving at that position. Left tackle, it’s gonna be a transition. It’s been three years since he’s played that position, and it’s a whole different ball game. He has to do it or else he may be looking for a new place next year.”

That’s a strong warning for the former No. 14 overall pick, who hasn’t exactly locked down his spot just yet.

Broderick Jones' rookie season started slow – just 126 snaps in seven weeks (all at left tackle). But after replacing Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle in Week 9, he held his own, allowing only 30 pressures and five sacks over 701 snaps (PFF).

Year 2 was a rollercoaster. Jones committed three penalties on a single series against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, opening the door for first-round pick Troy Fautanu. But when Fautanu went down with a season-ending knee injury in practice, Jones got his shot again.

The results? Not great. He allowed 11 sacks (second-most in the league) and racked up 10 penalties (PFF). Inconsistency plagued him, and now, heading into 2025, he’s got one last shot to prove he belongs.

The Steelers still believe in his potential, but as Essex put it, Broderick Jones has to step up, or Pittsburgh might start looking elsewhere.

Steelers eye veteran tackle as insurance for Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu

The Steelers could be adding some veteran muscle up front.

With Broderick Jones struggling in 2024 and Troy Fautanu missing nearly the entire season with a knee injury, Pittsburgh might not be done addressing its offensive line. SportsGrid's Zack Cook predicts the team will sign veteran tackle Morgan Moses in free agency – a move that provides much-needed insurance upfront.

Moses, a 10-year NFL veteran, remains a steady force in pass protection. Despite a reduced role with the New York Jets last season, he still posted a 63.3 overall grade (PFF), including a solid 69.2 in pass blocking. The Jets' tackle played 14 games in 2024, proving he can still hold his own in the trenches.

Spotrac projects Moses to sign a one-year, $2 million deal – a bargain considering the Steelers have around $60 million in cap space.

Broderick Jones and Fautanu will start in 2025, but if injuries or inconsistency strike again, Moses could be the safety net Pittsburgh needs.

