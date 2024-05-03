Payton Wilson is an example of a highly-rated prospect who may have fallen a bit during the 2024 NFL Draft due to his injury history. The Pittsburgh Steelers eventually decided to take a shot on him in the third round, which could end up being a steal.

He had over 400 tackles during his impressive college football career with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The rookie has apparently wasted no time getting acclimated with his new teammates. He recently joined fellow defender Cameron Heyward, one of the team's leaders, on an episode of his Not Just Football podcast, according to NBC Sports. He discussed his playing style and what helped him have success in his collegiate career.

"I like to take people's heads off and I like to fly around with the best of them," Wilson said. "If there's 75 plays, I'm just the kind of person that wants to make 75 tackles. That's just how I've played. I grew up in a very blue-collar area, and grew up wrestling, so that mentality has kind of been instilled in me my whole life.

"When I'm out there and someone has the ball in their hands, I want to hit them so bad. I want to be the first person there every single time."

Payton Wilson is hoping to take his competitive style with him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a storied history at the linebacker position. It has always been one of their trademarks, so as long as he can stay healthy, he will likely come with high expectations to immediately make an impact.

Payton Wilson's injury history could be a concern for Steelers

A concerning injury history is a bit of a double-edged sword for the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to Payton Wilson. It is likely the only reason why they were able to draft him in the third round, but many experts considered him a first-round talent. This means that he comes with a ton of upside, as well as more risk than most other prospects.

During his high school football career, Wilson was forced to have major knee surgery. This has reportedly resulted in him having no ACL in one of his knees currently.

He missed several games during his college career with similar knee issues, as well as several shoulder ailments. It didn't exactly slow him down, though, as he won the Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award in his final season.