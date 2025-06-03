Steelers address Mason Rudolph’s Trump rally appearance sparking outrage, say views “do not necessarily represent” team

The Pittsburgh Steelers have come under fire as some of their players were spotted at a Donald Trump rally in the city on Friday. One of the most prominent attendees at the event was Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. He was joined by safety Miles Killebrew. The team's legend, Rocky Bleier, was also there. The trio also presented the U.S. president with a No. 47 jersey of the team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This was not well received by some fans of the franchise. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday, the backlash was so severe that the team had to send emails to those who opposed. The Steelers addressed the situation, saying that the individual views of their two current players and former running back do not represent the views of the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us," the email sent to season-ticket holders reportedly read. "As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong. We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team.”

Mason Rudolph makes his feelings known about rumors of Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers

The biggest story of his offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Shortly after the four-time NFL MVP was released by the New York Jets, fans and experts have been linking him with the Steelers.

If the veteran joins Pittsburgh, he will become the team's starter, and Mason Rudolph will be his backup. However, the 29-year-old is not fazed by the talk of becoming a backup QB.

"That’s nothing new to me," Rudolph said. "There’s been constant noise. That is the nature of the NFL. So I am used to that for a long time. Now I’m doing nothing but being the best I can be to help our team get better this spring.”

After spending a year in Tennessee, Mason Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh earlier this year by signing a two-year, $8 million deal. Given the backlash his recent actions received, it'll be interesting to see how the franchise handles him in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.