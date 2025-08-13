T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up their grueling training camp schedule this week. The linebacker sent his wife, Dani, a surprise gift.In a post on her Instagram story on Monday, Dani shared a photo of a cake covered with coconut. She revealed it was from Watt, which was something different as he typically sends her flowers. She added a shorter caption, saying that he knew the &quot;key to her heart&quot; by sending her one of her favorite sweet treats.&quot;When he is 'tired of sending you flowers' so he sends you cake instead....@tjwatt knows the key to my heart,&quot; Dani wrote.The Steelers linebacker sent wife Dani Watt a special delivery (image credit: instagram/danimariewatt)In another story, Dani posted a link to the cake that was delivered from Doan's Bakery. She said that it was called the &quot;Tom Cruise Cake,&quot; which she wasn't aware of.T.J. Watt's wife Dani shared 'calm' offseason adventures before NFL seasonT.J. and Dani Watt had an eventful offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Blakely Marie Watt, in March.The former Defensive Player of the Year also signed a lucrative contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in July. Watt secured a three-year contract extension worth $123 million, which made him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.Just as training camp started, Dani shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their offseason adventures. The couple spent a lot of time outdoors, enjoying nature and doing some fly fishing. Dani said in the caption that this oasis was their calm before the grueling NFL season starts this fall.&quot;The calm before the storm,&quot; Dani wrote on July 22. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostT.J. and Dani got married in July 2022 at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They met in 2016 when they were both student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin.