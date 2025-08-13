  • home icon
  • Steelers All-Pro LB surprises wife Dani with heartfelt gesture amid busy schedule on last day of training camp-"T.J. Watt knows the key to my heart" 

Steelers All-Pro LB surprises wife Dani with heartfelt gesture amid busy schedule on last day of training camp-"T.J. Watt knows the key to my heart" 

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:17 GMT
NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors - Source: Getty
T.J. Watt surprised his wife with a special delivery (image credit: getty)

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up their grueling training camp schedule this week. The linebacker sent his wife, Dani, a surprise gift.

In a post on her Instagram story on Monday, Dani shared a photo of a cake covered with coconut. She revealed it was from Watt, which was something different as he typically sends her flowers. She added a shorter caption, saying that he knew the "key to her heart" by sending her one of her favorite sweet treats.

"When he is 'tired of sending you flowers' so he sends you cake instead....@tjwatt knows the key to my heart," Dani wrote.
The Steelers linebacker sent wife Dani Watt a special delivery (image credit: instagram/danimariewatt)
The Steelers linebacker sent wife Dani Watt a special delivery (image credit: instagram/danimariewatt)

In another story, Dani posted a link to the cake that was delivered from Doan's Bakery. She said that it was called the "Tom Cruise Cake," which she wasn't aware of.

T.J. Watt's wife Dani shared 'calm' offseason adventures before NFL season

T.J. and Dani Watt had an eventful offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Blakely Marie Watt, in March.

The former Defensive Player of the Year also signed a lucrative contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in July. Watt secured a three-year contract extension worth $123 million, which made him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Just as training camp started, Dani shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their offseason adventures. The couple spent a lot of time outdoors, enjoying nature and doing some fly fishing. Dani said in the caption that this oasis was their calm before the grueling NFL season starts this fall.

"The calm before the storm," Dani wrote on July 22.

T.J. and Dani got married in July 2022 at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They met in 2016 when they were both student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
