Steelers coach makes his thoughts known on Aaron Rodgers' history of calling out WRs

As seen by his criticism of former New York Jets teammate Mike Williams for not running the right route last year, Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback who expects perfection from his receivers.

Williams, who at the time took subtle barbs at Rodgers on social media, didn't take the criticism in stride. However, Pittsburgh Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni has no issue with having an outspoken QB.

"I love that challenge. I like that. I'd rather have someone that's dialed into the detail in the perimeter, and those guys ultimately have to be on the same page," Azzanni said while speaking to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I understand that he's hard on receivers, and I like that because I'm hard on receivers."

While Azzanni doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers' approach, it will be interesting to see how the receivers react to the 41-year-old quarterback's expectations. DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin and others could be targeted by Rodgers, and their reactions could be an unwanted distraction for the team.

Aaron Rodgers needs to build chemistry with the Steelers WR corps

Aaron Rodgers needs to establish good chemistry with the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 season. DK Metcalf is one such player the quarterback needs to get along with right away on the field.

The Steelers acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently signed him to a $132 million contract extension. He is expected to be Rodgers' top offensive target, especially after the departure of George Pickens to Dallas.

Speedster Calvin Austin III, who showed significant improvement last season, is in contention to be the Steelers' WR2. Having been selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Austin enters the 2025 season with three years of NFL experience. He has caught 53 passes for 728 yards and five touchdowns in his 34 league games (nine of which he started).

Roman Wilson was picked with the No. 84 overall pick but missed the majority of his 2024 rookie season injured. Wilson is expected to play a bigger role for Pittsburgh this season after making an impression early in the offseason. Wilson helped Michigan win a national championship in 2023 and is hoping to prove his worth in the NFL going forward.

The Steelers also brought in Robert Woods through free agency. The 33-year-old veteran could provide crucial leadership to the Steelers, even though he is likely past his prime and has declined since tearing his ACL in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, Ke'Shawn Williams, Roc Taylor, Brandon Johnson, Montana Lemonious-Craig, and Lance McCutcheon are the other wide receivers on the Steelers' roster at the moment.

