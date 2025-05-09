Allen Lazard has been involved in many trade rumors during the 2025 NFL offseason potentially linking him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise recently tarded awat George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, so they are theoretically looking to replace him in their offense.

Ad

Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott is apparently not in favor of the rumored trade. He went on his X account to reply to Steelers Landing, who recently posted a Pro Football Talk report that Pittsburgh is considering making a move for Lazard.

Elliott responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He so a*s lol"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This creates a potentially controversial situation if Allen Lazard were traded to the Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. DeShon Elliott currently serves as a starting safety for their defense, so insulting him could be an issue in the locker room if they do become teammates in the future.

For what it's worth, Lazard is coming off of a disappointing two-year run with the New York Jets, where he totaled just 60 receptions for 841 yards and seven touchdowns across his two seasons there. In his two years prior to that, when he was still with the Green Bay Packers, he totaled 100 receptions for 1,301 yards and 14 touchdowns, so he clearly regressed after switching teams.

Ad

Another team change could be in store for Lazard this year, and maybe this time it will get him back on track. It will be inetersting to see if this is the case after Elliott fired a clear insult at the wide receiver.

Allen Lazard to Steelers trade rumors explored

Allen Lazard

Most of the Allen Lazard trade rumors potentially connecting him to the Pittsburgh Steelers are centered around another rumor that they could be signing Aaron Rodgers soon. The veteran quarterback requested that the New York Jets acquire Lazard during his time there, so he could be looking for a similar situation if he were to go to Pittsburgh.

Ad

The Steelers made a major upgarde to their wide receievrs during the offseason when they acquired DK Metcalf, but it was somewhat negated by them recently sending George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. This essentially leaves them in the same situation as last year, with one strong option and a weak group behind them.

If Rodgers were to be signed, it would make sense for them to also acquire Lazard, who has a long history with him on two different teams. It's possible that this was a part of the plan when they traded away Pickens, but it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.