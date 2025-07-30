Steelers DE Cam Heyward gets real about Aaron Rodgers' 'talking crap'

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward is loving the attitude his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is bringing to the team.Heyward, alongside linebacker TJ Watt, was a guest on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Wednesday, discussing the Steelers' upcoming campaign. During the show, Heyward praised Rodgers' work ethic and ability to talk trash to the defense during practice.&quot;I think when you talk about Aaron, he talks a lot of crap. But, man, I love how he goes about his work. He approaches it the right way. He's asking questions. He's been asking us about Week 1, how to prepare for that night meetings. You know, he's all about being locked in with this group, which is great.&quot;Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in June. The former Super Bowl winner will see $10 million of that money guaranteed. He's hoping to help the Steelers end a nearly nine-year playoff victory drought. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have never had a losing record during their time together.Last season, with quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm, the Steelers managed a wild-card round appearance. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to get past their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.Cam Heyward and his warning to Aaron Rodgers before signing with Pittsburgh SteelersNFL: Super Bowl LVII-City Scenes - Source: ImagnThere is certainly a change in tune from Cam Heyward, who warned Aaron Rodgers not to play around with Pittsburgh back in March. At the time, Rodgers was heavily rumored to be considering signing with the Steelers; however, there was speculation that he was delaying in hopes of signing with the Minnesota Vikings instead.During an appearance on the &quot;Not Just Football&quot; podcast in March, Heyward addressed whether or not he'd help recruit Rodgers to Pittsburgh. Heyward responded by mocking Rodgers' darkness retreat &quot;crap,&quot; and saying his recruiting pitch was simple - &quot;either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t.&quot;&quot;That’s simple, that’s the pitch,&quot; he added. &quot;If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers—if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.&quot;Rodgers decided to be a Steeler and will now lead the team's offense in 2025. Rodgers and the Steelers will open their regular season against the quarterback's former team, the New York Jets, on Sept. 7.