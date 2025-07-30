  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Steelers DE Cam Heyward gets real about Aaron Rodgers' 'talking crap'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward gets real about Aaron Rodgers' 'talking crap'

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward is loving the attitude his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is bringing to the team.

Ad

Heyward, alongside linebacker TJ Watt, was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, discussing the Steelers' upcoming campaign. During the show, Heyward praised Rodgers' work ethic and ability to talk trash to the defense during practice.

"I think when you talk about Aaron, he talks a lot of crap. But, man, I love how he goes about his work. He approaches it the right way. He's asking questions. He's been asking us about Week 1, how to prepare for that night meetings. You know, he's all about being locked in with this group, which is great."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in June. The former Super Bowl winner will see $10 million of that money guaranteed. He's hoping to help the Steelers end a nearly nine-year playoff victory drought. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have never had a losing record during their time together.

Last season, with quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm, the Steelers managed a wild-card round appearance. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to get past their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ad

Cam Heyward and his warning to Aaron Rodgers before signing with Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-City Scenes - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

There is certainly a change in tune from Cam Heyward, who warned Aaron Rodgers not to play around with Pittsburgh back in March. At the time, Rodgers was heavily rumored to be considering signing with the Steelers; however, there was speculation that he was delaying in hopes of signing with the Minnesota Vikings instead.

Ad

During an appearance on the "Not Just Football" podcast in March, Heyward addressed whether or not he'd help recruit Rodgers to Pittsburgh. Heyward responded by mocking Rodgers' darkness retreat "crap," and saying his recruiting pitch was simple - "either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t."

"That’s simple, that’s the pitch," he added. "If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers—if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back."

Rodgers decided to be a Steeler and will now lead the team's offense in 2025. Rodgers and the Steelers will open their regular season against the quarterback's former team, the New York Jets, on Sept. 7.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications