EXCLUSIVE: Competition between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky pretty tight, claims Steelers’ DeMarvin Leal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are readying themselves for a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in 18 seasons. The two quarterbacks vying for retired Ben Roethlisberger's position are Mitchell Trubisky and 2022 first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

Someone who has a front row seat of sorts in this quarterback battle is defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, the team’s third-round pick this year out of Texas A&M.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Leal was asked about the competition and just how close both players are:

“Kenny and Mitch, just the same type of feeling. They both come to practice ready to go, ready to compete with each other. We always have offense and defense competition every single day, so just being a defense is basically the main objective, is the same for all our team - period.”

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14,285,000 contract this offseason with the Steelers after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, the franchise that drafted him second overall in the 2017 draft. Trubisky started 50 games for the Bears, throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.

In 2019, the former North Carolina quarterback became the first Bears quarterback to make the Pro Bowl in three decades. Chicago made the postseason twice with Trubisky before his exit after the 2020-21 season.

Chris Emma @CEmma670 Mitchell Trubisky is the first Bears quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986. Mitchell Trubisky is the first Bears quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986.

Pickett played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh. In 2021, he finished sixth in passing yards with 4,319 and fourth in passing touchdowns with 42.

His 165.3 passing efficiency rating led the ACC and was ninth in the nation. For his 2021 season, he was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the conference's overall Player of the Year.

Jim Hammett @JimHammett Kenny Pickett is the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. First Pitt player to win both since James Conner did it in 2014. Kenny Pickett is the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. First Pitt player to win both since James Conner did it in 2014.

The question remains, does Trubisky or Pickett have an inside track to be the Steelers starter in 2022?

Trubisky or Pickett: Who starts for the Steelers in 2022?

As Leal alluded to, both quarterbacks do have the same type of feeling and bring it to practice every day at training camp. If you go on experience, Trubisky is the obvious choice, but if you’re to fully turn the page for the franchise, Pickett’s the way to go. However, it’s a tough call for head coach Mike Tomlin as both possess the ability to be the team’s signal-caller.

With a proven track record, Trubisky might start coming out of the gate. Rookie Pickett will thus have a chance to sit, learn, and experience the game from the comfort of the Steelers sideline. Similar strategies have been implemented by other teams over the years. Jared Goff initially sat behind Case Keenum in his rookie season before getting the thumbs-up from Jeff Fisher to be the starter. Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for a couple of years before earning the starting job.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Mitchell Trubisky is QB1 if the season started today



: @BMac_SportsTalk "Mitch has won in this league, the statistics bear that out and he has more experience than the others."Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Mitchell Trubisky is QB1 if the season started today #HereWeGo "Mitch has won in this league, the statistics bear that out and he has more experience than the others."Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Mitchell Trubisky is QB1 if the season started today #HereWeGo 🎤: @BMac_SportsTalk https://t.co/ornHQF6Epa

Nonetheless, with the Steelers entering a new era under center, we’ll have to wait and see how coach Tomlin approaches the transition.

