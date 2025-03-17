Steelers Draft Rumors: Insider name drops 3 QB prospects Mike Tomlin could target

The Steelers are desperate for a quarterback, not just for now but for the future. After rolling with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson last season, they saw the former join the Jets, while the latter is still waiting to be taken. They are reportedly in the mix for Aaron Rodgers to come in as it looks unlikely that Pittsburgh will be in a position to draft a quarterback who is immediately ready to take over.

All of this means that if they do take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, it will be with an idea that they could take over in the future. NFL Insider Jordan Reid threw out three names that Mike Tomlin could look at. Should the franchise choose to select one in the first round with their 21st overall pick, Jaxson Dart might be someone to look at. They could also wait until the third round to choose someone like Tyler Shough or Jalen Milroe.

Strengths and weaknesses of the 3 QBs that Mike Tomlin could select

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart's main strengths are his understanding of the game and ability to scramble under pressure. He hits targets on intermediate routes and has a very good idea of run-pass option calls. This translates to a good up-tempo throwing motion when he can read defenses and make the right decision.

However, his weaknesses become evident when he is under pressure and cannot use his speed to scramble out. He also struggles with deep ball accuracy, which he will have to refine.

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Tyler Shough has a big arm and can throw all kinds of balls, whether short, intermediate, or deep. He is skilled in different systems and excellent at processing the defense pre-snap.

The negatives are that he is 25 years old, which makes it unsure how much better he can get over time. However, Bo Nix, who was considered an older quarterback in last year's draft, has not done too shabbily as the Broncos quarterback. His post-snap processing also needs improvement as he can make wrong decisions under pressure or disguised coverages.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Jalen Milroe has elite running speed and deep-ball placement. He is extremely athletic and strong, and has the ability to extend plays.

His weaknesses mainly center around his penchant for taking off from clean pockets when the initial read fails instead of going through his progressions and his ball placement in intermediate and short throws.

