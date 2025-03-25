Steelers Draft Rumors: Mike Tomlin picks 3,565-yard rusher as Najee Harris' replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their receiver room an impressive upgrade by trading for former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf. They now boast an impressive trio for the passing game that features their newly acquired wide receiver, George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. However, there are still two sizeable holes on offense that need addressing.

Ad

The Steelers do not have a starting quarterback on the roster after they let Justin Fields join the New York Jets and are seemingly uninterested in bringing back Russell Wilson. However, they are in talks with Aaron Rodgers and are reportedly keen on letting him lead the offense next season.

The other area of concern is the running back room. The team let Najee Harris leave in free agency despite the 27-year-old recording at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons with the franchise.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are yet to make any significant moves to fill the hole. However, Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz is tipping Pittsburgh and coach Mike Tomlin to replace Harris with the addition of North Carolina star Omarion Hampton, who finished his college career with 3,565 rushing yards.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In his latest mock draft, the analyst predicted that the Steelers will pick the running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. In his analysis of the prospect, he wrote:

Ad

"Hampton is one of the class' most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line."

The Steelers picking a running back late in the first round may seem like an odd prediction. However, there's precedence to it, as Harris, the player Hampton could replace, was Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Ad

Omarion Hampton stats: A physical back perfect for the Steelers' offense

Omarion Hampton had a decent freshman season at North Carolina, rushing for 401 yards and six touchdowns in only 86 carries. He blossomed into a star in his sophomore season and continued to dominate in his junior year at his alma mater.

He rushed for over 1,500 yards in both seasons and found the endzone 15 times in each campaign. In 38 games for the Tar Heels, he had 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. He also caught 73 passes for 635 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing he's no slouch in the passing game.

Ad

Omarion's most impressive trait is his ability to wear down defenses. According to Pro Football Focus, the running back averaged 4.0 yards after contact, highlighting how difficult he is to contain.

The Steelers would love to add a battering ram to their ranks and it remains to be seen whether they do pick him to replace Najee Harris and address one of their biggest concerns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.