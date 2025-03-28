Steelers eye Jalen Milroe in 1st round as Aaron Rodgers decides future, NFL exec claims

Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the upcoming days but the team still needs to find a long-term solution. With Rodgers already 41 years old, Pittsburgh could count on him for a couple of years, but he's not the answer for more than that.

As such, drafting a quarterback is one of the highest priorities for the franchise. With the top two passers, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, not expected to be available when the 21st pick arrives, the Steelers could look for other answers.

According to NFL reporter Colin Cowherd, the franchise has Jalen Milroe from Alabama as one of their targets in the draft. As Milroe is considered a development quarterback, his arrival, combined with Rodgers' signing, could give Pittsburgh a real plan in the position for the upcoming years.

"I talked to an NFL exec last night, very well-connected, and this is a keep your head on a swivel. I’m told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe. Twenty-first pick, first round. So if Aaron signs with Pittsburgh, it’s gonna become Kirk Cousins. They’re taking a quarterback. If the 21st pick, Milroe’s not taken, Pittsburgh is leaning now and taking him," he said.

Pittsburgh is widely considered the landing spot for the quarterback. Other possible options, such as the New York Giants, have already signed veterans to their roster. The Steelers made the playoffs last season and can offer him a final chance for a Super Bowl victory.

Steelers' Cameron Heyward says it would be "really cool" to play with Aaron Rodgers

Cameron Heyward, who has been one of the cornerstones of the franchise for a decade and a half, recently attracted controversy for his statements regarding the arrival of the quarterback. The defensive tackle made it clear when speaking on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he would love to play with Aaron Rodgers.

"When I look at our team right now, it would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers. But I can't be the guy who gets it over the finish line. He's got to make those decisions for himself. I'm excited to see what happens," Heyward said (via ESPN).

Heyward also wanted to set the record straight. He said he wouldn't go to great lengths for Rodgers to play in Pittsburgh but he would love to play alongside him at the Steelers.

