"Steelers were a failure" - Terry Bradshaw blames Mike Tomlin's team for Kenny Pickett’s downfall

Terry Bradshaw called out the Pittsburgh Steelers over Kenny Pickett's tenure. The legend followed his strong words for the team's interest in Aaron Rodgers, which he labeled a "joke."

Bradshaw has been a fierce critic of how the AFC North squad handled the Kenny Pickett situation. The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but he couldn't live up to the high expectations of being the replacement of Ben Roethlisberger.

During an interview on "103.7 The Buzz’s Morning Mayhem Show," Terry Bradshaw didn't mince words when discussing Mike Tomlin's team.

“I liked Kenny Pickett,” Bradshaw said. “I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn’t protect him, they didn’t get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.

"Then they throw a kid in there for two years and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they’re saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn’t a failure, the Steelers were a failure.”

Pickett registered 446 completions on 713 pass attempts, racking up 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games with the Steelers. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles after the disappointing 2023 season that included a three-man quarterback race with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

Kenny Pickett seemingly takes a shot at the Steelers while reflecting on time with Eagles

Kenny Pickett's recent remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles might have raised some eyebrows within the Steelers' faithful. He praised the way things are done in Philadelphia, seemingly looking down at his previous team.

"I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly," Pickett said. "I think I was just shown how it was supposed to be done, really from the top down. When you get a chance to see what it's supposed to look like, and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. I think it'll pay dividends for me in the future."

Pickett is now in the middle of a four-man race with Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for the Browns' starting spot.

