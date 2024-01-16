Mike Tomlin is one of the longest-serving head coaches in the NFL, having joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. He has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances so far, winning XLIII in 2008-09.

His tenure should be celebrated as one of the more stable and successful ones the league has seen in recent memory. But lately, there have been rumors that he will be taking 2024 off. A few hours before the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter said this regarding Tomlin's future on NFL Countdown:

“Mike Tomlin gets to dictate what happens here. Not the Pittsburgh Steelers.” (via Sports Illustrated)

However, some of the Steelers' title-starved fans are not content with Tomlin merely going on hiatus. They want him gone, especially as he has not won a playoff game since 2017 when they reached the conference title game.

Their pleas reemerged after the ensuing 17-31 loss in Orchard Park on Monday.

Mike Tomlin walks out of press conference after question about his future

If Mike Tomlin has privately seen signs of what his future could look like, then chances are that he does not want to make it public yet, as his latest actions show.

On the same day as the Wild Card game, The Athletic’s Mike Sando recalled hearing from an anonymous NFL executive that there had indeed been rumors of Steelers hierarchy considering replacing their 17-year head coach:

"I’ve heard rumblings. I don’t know what it is. It’s hard to be at the same place for 10 years.. I have no idea about (former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete) Carroll or Tomlin, but sometimes things become stale and an organization needs a new voice.”

The issue would resurface during the post-game press conferences, but he did something unprecedented. As a reporter mentioned that he had just one year left on his contract, a nervous Tomlin looked around the room and left the podium without saying a word:

