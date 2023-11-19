Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers succumbed to the Cleveland Browns 13-10, with the offense again coming under fire for a poor performance.

Much is being made about how little Pickett is offering the offense despite the Steelers' 6-3 record before the Browns game against the might of Myles Garrett and Co. Pickett, for fans, left a lot to be desired.

In a game that won't live long in the memory as Pickett could only muster 106 passing yards on 15 of 28 attempts, fans are coming for the young quarterback after yet another underwhelming effort.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans call out Kenny Pickett over Browns performance

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

With the Browns missing Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepping in, many thought that the Steelers could take advantage ... but Kenny Pickett and the offense couldn't.

His performance in the division game saw one fan say that Pickett's time in Pittsburgh needs to come to an end:

"Kenny Pickett sucks and needs to go."

Expand Tweet

Others gave their two cents on Pickett's underwhelming performance against the Browns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It certainly has been a tough time for the Steelers with Pickett this season, and it appears that after his efforts against the Browns, some are questioning whether the franchise should stick with him for the year.

Steelers season still alive despite Kenny Pickett's performance vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

The Steelers' offense only averages 17.3 points per game (ranking 26th), and despite that, Pittsburgh has a 6-4 record. Even with such a poor outing, the odd thing is that its season is still very much alive.

With the AFC tightening up and the AFC North still close despite the Steelers falling behind, their schedule is rather favorable.

Expand Tweet

In their next four games, the Steelers face Arizona, New England, Indianapolis and then the Cincinnati Bengals. So, three of their next four are games some would consider them to win.

Of course, the offense has to start producing, because if things keep going this way, then maybe there might be change at the end of the season.