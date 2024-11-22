Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense struggled to find their footing for three quarters in the snow-clad Thursday Night Football clash against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Stadium.

However, they finally found some momentum in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit from 18-6 to 18-13, courtesy of running Jaylen Warren's three-yard touchdown run. It ended the Steelers' seven-quarter wait to find the endzone.

They didn't have to wait nearly as long for their next touchdown, as a fumble from Browns quarterback Jameis Winston gave them a short field to work with. Cleveland had seemingly done enough to limit the damage as it gave up only four yards on the first two plays.

However, on 3rd-and-6, Wilson found wide receiver Calvin Austin in the endzone with an incredible 23-yard pass to give the Steelers the lead.

Fans on social media were left in awe and lauded the Steelers quarterback for his stellar throw:

Some fans claimed Wilson's incredible performance was reminiscent of his time with the Seattle Seahawks:

"Russell Wilson is out here throwing dimes in a blizzard. The guy is truly back to Seattle Russell Wilson." - Said @conlin_joseph

"Russell Wilson looking like Seattle Russ" - Remarked @jonsturd

"Wilson looking like Seattle Wilson. Steelers are for real!!" - Remarked @MamiKarina69

Russell Wilson's stats vs. Browns: QB's terrific performance not enough

Despite the heavy snow affecting proceedings, Russell Wilson delivered a spectacular performance. He completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts for 270 yards and one touchdown and rushed thrice for 10 yards.

However, his stellar display wasn't enough as the Browns beat the Steelers 24-19. Wilson got Pittsburgh in a position to win the game on a Hail Mary pass. He threw a perfect moonball in the endzone on the game's final play, but none of the Steelers receivers could track the pass. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward batted the ball to the floor to end the game and help his team secure the win.

It's a disappointing result for the Steelers, who were within striking distance of the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs and on equal footing with the 8-2 Buffalo Bills in the race for the #1 seed in the AFC. However, Wilson's stellar display was a silver lining and the team will hope he can continue to play just as well for the rest of the season.

