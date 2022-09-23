"The offense went into witness protection in the second half" - Steelers fans livid with Mitch Trubisky, limp offense in 29-17 loss to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered halftime with a 14-13 lead (the same number of points they scored last week in a loss) over divisional rival Cleveland Browns in a key early-season matchup. The winner would go to 2-1 and take sole ownership of first place for the time being. Throughout the entire second half, the offense went missing, scoring just three points and not doing so until after the two-minute warning.

This was a game that the Steelers certainly could have won. They even had a last-second possession that ended with a turnover and touchdown for the Browns, but they were in the gameinr its entirety.

The offense that couldn't produce anything in the second half, mainly quarterback Mitch Trubisky, is getting a lot of blame.

There are problems with this year's team, but they're getting placed squarely at the feet of the quarterback by the fans. Some are ready for rookie Kenny Pickett to start after just three games.

RR @RRTHEFAN That Steelers offense is trash af lmao … too much skill position talent to be playing like that That Steelers offense is trash af lmao … too much skill position talent to be playing like that

Baku 🐧 @Foster8895 @steelers @UnibetUS Lmao and we will still March out there with Mitch under center next week too. What a joke @steelers @UnibetUS Lmao and we will still March out there with Mitch under center next week too. What a joke

LamaRB ain’t a QB 🫡 @JamesJo78986928 @steelers @UnibetUS Just smashed my TV in front of 45 guests at my son’s birthday party because of the Steelers . My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This team has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. I am no longer a fan. @steelers @UnibetUS Just smashed my TV in front of 45 guests at my son’s birthday party because of the Steelers . My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This team has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. I am no longer a fan.

RP @rpuzz @steelers @UnibetUS That’s it. I’m no longer a Steelers fan. This team is a pure and utter embarassment to the city of Pittsburgh. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season. Im going to Cleveland where they know how to run a football team. Have fun getting dominated for the next decade @steelers @UnibetUS That’s it. I’m no longer a Steelers fan. This team is a pure and utter embarassment to the city of Pittsburgh. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season. Im going to Cleveland where they know how to run a football team. Have fun getting dominated for the next decade

Mike Timko-Lantern 🎃 @Oh_TheHorror @48Nealj @faxnoprintr @steelers @UnibetUS The offense went into witness protection in the second half. No doubt about it. But all I'm seeing is "fire Canada, start Kenny" as if that is going to stop Nick Chubb. There is a whole other aspect of this team, too. @48Nealj @faxnoprintr @steelers @UnibetUS The offense went into witness protection in the second half. No doubt about it. But all I'm seeing is "fire Canada, start Kenny" as if that is going to stop Nick Chubb. There is a whole other aspect of this team, too.

NittanyLion @Provolone123 @steelers @UnibetUS Defense gets a pass. But, Tomlin, Canada, and Trubisky need to be held accountable. Tomlin for hiring crappy OCs, Canada for being a crappy OC, and MT for giving us false hope that it would be different this time. @steelers @UnibetUS Defense gets a pass. But, Tomlin, Canada, and Trubisky need to be held accountable. Tomlin for hiring crappy OCs, Canada for being a crappy OC, and MT for giving us false hope that it would be different this time.

. @_pstu_ @steelers



You don’t wanna start your first round QB, u wanna punt while down 2 scores with 4 minutes on the clock, and u wanna keep the worst OC in the league



WHAT EXACTLY IS THE STANDARD????? @UnibetUS Trubisky’s “best game of the season” results in a whooping 17 points and 209 passing yardsYou don’t wanna start your first round QB, u wanna punt while down 2 scores with 4 minutes on the clock, and u wanna keep the worst OC in the leagueWHAT EXACTLY IS THE STANDARD????? @steelers @UnibetUS Trubisky’s “best game of the season” results in a whooping 17 points and 209 passing yards You don’t wanna start your first round QB, u wanna punt while down 2 scores with 4 minutes on the clock, and u wanna keep the worst OC in the leagueWHAT EXACTLY IS THE STANDARD?????

To Trubisky's credit, he did refrain from throwing an interception. The lone turnover was on a last-second lateral play that was botched and Trubisky also scored one of the offense's two touchdowns on the ground, but the fans have seen enough of him.

What's wrong with this Pittsburgh Steelers team?

The Steelers were a playoff team last year with an aging and physically diminishing Ben Roethelisberger, so why does it seem like they can't compete this year?

Their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 was largely luck-based; Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a PAT with no time remaining and a game-winning field goal attempt in overtime.

The only real difference in this year's team is that Trubisky is under center now. One would have expected that he could at least maintain the production level of Roethelisberger's corpse, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

There's plenty of talent on offense, but it isn't working. Fans are also pointing to new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who they believe bears some if not all of the blame.

Put simply, the combination of Canada and Trubisky is off to a rough start. One or both of them is not the answer, but it's unlikely the Steelers throw Pickett into that fire right now.

If they don't figure something out soon, however, head coach Mike Tomlin may be headed for his first ever less than .500 season.

