Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent during the 2025 NFL offseason after parting ways with the New York Jets. He has been connected to several rumored landing spots, but no deal has been made with the legendary quarterback to this point.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have consistently appeared to be one of the frontrunners to sign him. They are reportedly in the market for a new quarterback and have been relatively quiet during the free agency period. Rodgers is theoretically the best available option, so he could help them to get over the hump after another first-round exit in the playoffs last year.

The veteran recently appeared on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show and explained that he's not exactly committed to playing another season at 41 years old. He suggested that he has a lot of other things going on in his life right now and is still debating retirement.

Many Steelers fans went on Reddit to share their opinions on Aaron Rodgers' recent comments. Some are making it clear that they don't want him in Pittsburgh and others are straight-out calling for him to retire.

Here are some concerned Steelers fans:

Comment byu/penguins2946 from discussion insteelers Expand Post

"We don't want another washed up old QB," said another.

"If these comments aren't red flags, then there's no hope for the front office. As if holding out and age weren't enough to move on as it was," replied another.

Here are some fans who have had enough of Rodgers' antics:

Comment byu/penguins2946 from discussion insteelers Expand Post

"Sounds like he should retire cause it seems like the off field stuff will jyst preoccupy him, stated another.

"I bet he's going to retire and then pull a Brady and unretire, posted another.

Neither side has publicly committed to their intentions on a potential partnership, but Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers still seems to make sense. They need to address their quarterback situation and he is likely the best available veteran to do so this year.

Steelers QB situation if they sign Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move during the offseason, moving on from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, despite making it to the playoffs last year. This leaves just Mason Rudolph as the only current quarterback on their roster.

Many around the league anticipate that they will select a prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but having a late pick in the first round potentially limits their options. Their best bet may be drafting one and pairing them with a veteran to create both short and long-term solutions. Aaron Rodgers could be the bridge to whichever rookie they theoretically bring in.

