Russell Wilson has announced his intention to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL season. However, the deal can only be made official when the league calendar starts on March 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

But while Wilson is a one-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, sportsbooks like DraftKings stayed put regarding Pittsburgh’s chances of winning Super Bowl 59.

Before Wilson, the Steelers were at +7500 to win the Super Bowl. The odds remained the same after Wilson announced that he would be joining the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The lack of change had one football fan commenting:

“Literally doesn’t move the needle”

Expand Tweet

Another NFL follower said:

“If I'm a Steelers fan, I'm just glad they didn't go down”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to sportsbooks keeping the Steelers’ betting odds despite Russell Wilson’s impending signing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While sports betting platforms did not adjust the odds, the Steelers will have Wilson for a one-year veteran minimum deal worth $1.21 million. The one-time Super Bowl champion can afford this contract because the Denver Broncos will pay him $37.8 million this season even if they have designated him as a post-June 1 cut.

Wilson and the Broncos will part ways after two seasons, the latter under head coach Sean Payton. The split means that the former Wisconsin standout won’t play a single snap under the five-year, $242.5 million extension he signed with the Broncos after he got traded from the Seattle Seahawks.

That contract left Denver with a whopping $85 million dead cap after releasing Wilson. Designating him as a June 1 cut allows them to distribute that amount over two seasons. The Broncos can choose the $35.4 million or $53 million dead cap for Russell Wilson’s contract this year.

Russell Wilson will play with a talented Steelers squad

Russell Wilson must earn his stripes and compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback position. But granted that he wins the starting job at training camp, Wilson gets to line up with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. He can also hand the ball to Jaylen Warren or Najee Harris in the backfield.

Aside from their offense, the Steelers have a solid defensive unit featuring former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and newly-added linebacker Patrick Queen. They also have cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whom they selected in the second round of last year’s draft.

The 2023 Steelers finished the regular season at 10-7, keeping Mike Tomlin’s streak of no losing seasons alive. However, they lost by two scores to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.