Steelers GM not closing doors on selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft despite Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' addition

The Pittsburgh Steelers cleaned slate with their quarterback room and will start afresh in the 2024 NFL season.

Kenny Pickett was traded to the Eagles, Mitch Trubisky was cut and Mason Rudolph left as a free agent. The Steelers brought in Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos and traded for Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. Additionally, they signed Kyle Allen.

While it sounds like a complete quarterback room, all three QBs are playing on a one-year deal. Steelers general manager Omar Khan isn't opposed to taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’d say it’s not realistic that we'd take a quarterback in Round One, if that’s what you’re asking, no," Khan said during Monday's press conference. "There’s some good players and I wouldn’t close the door on anything. If there’s an opportunity to improve that room, we’ll look at it, but like you said, we’ve got three guys who are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it."

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the 20th pick in the first round. With Omar Khan admitting that they might be looking at QB options, the Steelers could be a surprise team that could move up to get the quarterback of their choice.

Pittsburgh Steelers have key areas to target in the 2024 NFL Draft other than the quarterback

While Omar Khan would like to address his quarterback position, the Steelers enter the 2024 NFL draft with key positional requirements at the center and wide receiver positions.

Addressing the center will be a priority for the Steelers, who let go of Mason Cole and Chukwuma Okorafor, earlier in the offseason. This 2024 draft class is loaded with talented offensive linemen and Omar Khan would like to use the No. 20 pick to fill the void.

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Duke’s Graham Barton are two key players to watch out for.

The Steelers definitely need to address the wide receiver room. They traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and will be eyeing to fill that No. 2 wide receiver position through the draft.

George Pickens is currently their No. 1 option. But Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Calvin Austin III offer different styles of play.

This draft class, is again, strong at the wide receiver position and they'll look at Florida State's Keon Coleman, Florida's Ricky Pearsall and Michigan's Roman Wilson as potential options.

The 2024 NFL draft starts on April 25, Thursday, at 8 PM ET.