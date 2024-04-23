Steelers GM opens door to finding Russell Wilson replacement in 2024 NFL Draft

Russell Wilson has yet to throw his first pass in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform but his general manager appears open to turning the page before the story begins.

Speaking in a clip on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Steelers General Manager Omar Kahn explained that while getting a quarterback wasn't the most important item on his shopping list, it was worth putting on it.

"I think it's not realistic [that we] will be taking a quarterback in round one," Kahn said. "I wouldn't close the door on anything. If there's an opportunity to improve that room, obviously we'll look at it. But like you said, we have three guys that are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it." [23.4] clip via PFT

If the Steelers have the right player fall to them, they'll be willing to shoot their shot at a potential replacement for Russell Wilson. As history has shown, the Steelers are not afraid to pull the trigger on a quarterback who fell.

Kenny Pickett fell to the 20th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft as teams continued to pick other players. However, that didn't stop the team from selecting him. Now, as the team looks ahead to the start of a new era, they find the potential addition of a rookie quarterback a realistic possibility.

Of course, based on the general manager's comments, do not expect the team to make a run at J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, or any other of the second-tier first-round quarterbacks. However, if a player like Spencer Rattler falls into the second or third round of the draft, the Steelers would be open to such a move.

In the quarterback portfolio, the team has journeymen Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen. However, following the conclusion of the year, nothing is guaranteed.

Both Wilson's and Fields' futures remain uncertain following the conclusion of this season. Wilson is on the veteran minimum, while Fields is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, with the Steelers holding rights for his fifth year.

As such, even drafting a rookie quarterback to do nothing else than provide a set of hands for the 2025 season without needing to deal with Justin Fields or Russell Wilson's agents could seem appropriate for the team.

Both Fields and Russell Wilson likely will have agents positioning to carve out every dollar they can after the year, but a rookie quarterback hoping to simply get his foot in the door would be an easier negotiation.

Will the Steelers insert a new thrower into the QB cauldron? Let us know in the comments section.

