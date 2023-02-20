Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan didn't mince his words in a blunt message to draft hopefuls at the HBCU Combine in New Orleans.

With the NFL combine due to start in seven days, players are going through their paces in an attempt to impress scouts of all 32 teams in the hope of getting onto a roster.

Some will make it, others won't, and that's just the nature of the beast.

Khan said via Scott Pioli of NFL Network and CBS:

“Congratulations for being here. You should be proud, but remember all the scouts here didn’t come to celebrate Mardi Gras.”

His words should hit home to all of the combine hopefuls. While, yes, it is an accomplishment to get this far, the hard work is just beginning. Now, it is time for all players who hope to get drafted to put their best foot forward in the hopes of impressing NFL scouts.

Khan and Steelers hoping to improve on 2022 season

After a 9-8 record last season, coach Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff will want to improve. With quarterback Kenny Pickett showing his potential, 2023 can be seen as an improvement year in the Steel City.

Several NFL mock drafts have Pittsburgh taking defensive players with its first pick (currently No. 17). Names such as defensive back Brian Branch from Alabama or inside linebacker Drew Sanders from Arkansas.

Others have Pittsburgh fortifying the offensive line to protect Pickett with Peter Skoronski from Northwestern.

Just which way Khan and the Steelers go with their first pick will tell us a lot about what exactly they covet for the upcoming season. Getting Pickett some offensive help wouldn't go astray, but neither would some upgrades along the offensive line.

It all makes for fascinating watching, but for HBCU hopefuls, putting your best foot forward is paramount in making your dream become a reality.

