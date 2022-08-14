Steelers HC Mike Tomlin leaves Bill Belichick out of his top 5 coaches list, picks two surprising names

By all accounts, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the best in the NFL. Many people would say the same about Bill Belichick also. However, Tomlin surprised fans when he didn't mention Belichick when asked to name the five best coaches in NFL according to him.

On the I Am Athlete podcast recently, Tomlin was asked to name his own list of top five coaches that a new GM needs to sit down with for starting his team. The answer was one that would leave many surprised:

"I love my young go-getters out west. [Sean] McVay and [Kyle] Shanahan, man, I've been boys with those guys a long time. They're challenging schematically, they take it personal. They're trying to put their foot on your throat each and every week. And I think their players sense that and buy into that."

Mike Tomlin continued by propping up his new assistant coach Brian Flores:

"[Brian] Flores, I know he doesn't have a [head coaching] job right now, but I feel really good about being able to get his services, if only for a short time. He's a rental. I understand that, but I'm gonna enjoy him while I got him."

He added another assistant to the mix:

"Raheem Morris is a good friend of mine, defensive coordinator for the Rams. I think he was significant in terms of getting them over the top this year. His presence is always felt. Wherever he's been, whatever side of the ball he works on, he is always getting after it."

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice

He finished by mentioning one more head coach, from the Kansas City Chiefs:

"And I love Andy Reid. I've always loved Andy Reid because of his organizational skills. I love Andy Reid, I just always have. I've had the opportunity to work with people that have worked for him. I just feel and see the comforts of the structure and the environment that he provides."

According to Tomlin, those are the five best coaches in the NFL. His list is missing a few notable names. Tomlin explained, when asked, why Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh were left off the list:

"Cause those guys need no endorsement from me. I wanted to give a little love to somebody else."

It also doesn't help that those two are among the Steelers' coach's biggest rivals.

Mike Tomlin's successes as a coach

The Steelers HC has never had a losing season and has been coaching for 15 seasons.

It's the longest such streak in NFL history. Mike Tomlin has done it with a variety of players coming and going and this year, he will have the challenge of succeeding without Ben Roethelisberger.

He would be considered among the top five head coaches in the NFL by fans and analysts. One wonders what Belichick thinks of his counterpart in the Steelers' camp.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit I Am Athlete podcast and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat