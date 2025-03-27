Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends 3-word message to son Dino as young WR shines at 2025 Boston College pro day

Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL today, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl title, among many other accomplishments. But not many know that he is also a father, and he has just had his thoughts on his son, Dino.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot, 188-pound wide receiver participated in Boston College's pro day. Tomlin wrote this on his Instagram Stories:

"I see you, (Dino)."

Mike Tomlin reacts to son Dino's Boston College pro day workout.

Dino Tomlin began his college career at Maryland, where he caught only three passes for 19 yards but was a significant contributor on special teams in three seasons. In three more seasons at Boston College, he had 37 catches for 533 yards and also rushed three times for 12 yards.

He is most notable, however, for taunting Florida State fans with a crying gesture as the Eagles were leading 21-6 on the road during a conference game in September. BC won 28-13 thanks to 179 total yards (106 passing and 73 rushing) and three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who would ironically transfer to FSU three months later.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin seen talking with multiple Ohio State prospects on Buckeyes' pro day

Speaking of pro days, Mike Tomlin continues to be busy as the NFL draft looms. Quarterback is his most pressing need after Justin Fields and Russell Wilson each went to East Rutherford with the New York Jets and Giants, respectively, but he could also use another running back and wide receiver.

And also on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Tomlin had talked to Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson during Ohio State's pro day:

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline later added that the coach also conversed with Emeka Egbuka.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Howard shared his interest in becoming a Steeler after meeting Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith:

“I really like those guys, (and) it’s close to home for me. It’s close to here. There’s a lot of things to like about it, but you never know. Anything can happen, but it’s definitely a great spot.”

The 2025 draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay

