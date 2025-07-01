"Steelers can't help themselves": Colin Cowherd questions Jalen Ramsey - Minkah Fitzpatrick trade calling out Mike Tomlin's defensive obsession 

Jalen Ramsey spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. However, the cornerback decided to mutually part ways with the team following their underwhelming 2024 campaign. Now, in one of the biggest offseason moves, the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed the seven-time Pro Bowler.

On Monday, Mike Tomlin and his team acquired Jalen Ramsey through a trade with the Dolphins. They acquired Jonnu Smith, Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-rounder from the Dolphins. The Steelers gave away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder in return to Mike McDaniel and his team.

However, analyst Colin Cowherd was not satisfied with the trade the Steelers made for Jalen Ramsey. On his show "The Herd", he criticized Mike Tomlin and questioned his obsession with defensive players.

"So the Steelers can't stop spending money on defense," Cowherd said. "So this morning, what do you know, bounce around the league guy Jalen Ramsey, 26 and a half million dollars, the Steelers went and got him. Now, they did move off of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Minkah is low-maintenance, seven million dollars a year cheaper, a leader in the room, not a bounce round the league guy, so the Steelers can't help themselves.

"Now they're spending seven and a half million dollars more than they were yesterday in the secondary... Stop spending money on defense...," he added.

Cowherd further highlighted the Steelers' stalemate in the contract extension of seven-time Pro Bowler T.J. Watt. He questioned their defensive spending while raising concerns about its effects on Watt's contract:

"By the way, they're number one in defensive spending and they don't have the TJ Watt contract finalized. That's gonna be $45 million annually. So you have that TJ Watt issue to deal with and he's your best defensive player."

During his two-season stint with the Dolphins, Ramsey started all 27 games he played. The cornerback recorded 82 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and one sack.

Jalen Ramsey shares 4-word message after Pittsburgh Steelers move

The cornerback decided to break the news of his trade himself on social media. On X/Twitter, Ramsey shared a clip of himself training on the field with a voice-over playing in the background.

The video's narration talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense before announcing that Ramsey is joining Mike Tomlin's team. The cornerback shared a four-word message with his fan in the caption:

"Break my own news!"

Apart from Jalen Ramsey, Mike Tomlin and his team made a few other notable offseason acquisitions. They brought in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to address their quarterback dilemma. The Steelers also bolstered their offense by signing WR DK Metcalf to a five-year deal worth $150 million.

How do you think the Pittsburgh Steelers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

