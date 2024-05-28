Steelers icon Antonio Brown clowns Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre over Mississippi Welfare fund controversy

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has become popular on social media, specifically on 'X' where his account, "@AB84" trolls a lot of athletes and famous people.

AB's trolling continued on Tuesday, as he threw a random shot at former NFL quarterback, Brett Favre. Favre has been involved in a Mississippi welfare scandal since 2020, where he misused welfare money given to him by the state.

Brown posted a photo of Daniel Stern from Home Alone grabbing pennies out of a red bucket with the caption:

"Brett Favre when he sees a Salvation Army bucket #CTESPN."

Brown was simply implying that Favre takes money from those who need it most with the meme.

In May 2020, an audit in Mississippi alleged that the state misspent $94 million intended for at-need residents, including $1.1 million paid out to Favre's company for two speaking appearances he did not make.

Antonio Brown filed for bankruptcy recently

Antonio Brown during the Divisional Round - Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers

Interestingly enough, after poking fun at Brett Favre for his welfare money situation with the state of Mississippi, Antonio Brown has had some money issues himself lately.

On May 20, Brown announced via his sports Twitter page known as, "@CtespnN", that he would be filing for bankruptcy.

"NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy today. He will be a first-ballot hall of famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues," his caption read.

Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell teamed up one more time this past weekend

Atonio Brown, left, Le'Veon Bell right, during Wild Card Round - Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers

In some good recent news regarding Antonio Brown, he linked back up with his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate, running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell took part in his fourth boxing match on Saturday night as he took on Canadian influencer, Tristan Hamm at MF & DAZN: X Series.

Before his fight, Bell was walked out by Brown, as the two graced the Steelers' black-and-yellow colors proudly during the walk-out.

Brown and Bell were part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2010 "Killer B's" team, where the two of them were two of the best players at their respective positions in the NFL.

