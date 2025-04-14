Steelers icon Terry Bradshaw gets 100% real on plane rescue story

NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has shut down the growing narrative that he saved passengers by opening a jammed plane door during a flight to Las Vegas earlier this month.

The incident occurred on a flight when the front cabin door became stuck, leading to delays and a rising level of concern among passengers.

As the situation unfolded, a few passengers began speculating that Bradshaw had intervened. A light-hearted announcement from the pilot seemed to fuel that notion.

"The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said, 'Thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open,' and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw," fellow passanger Selah Holland (Gamble) told multiple outlets.

However, Bradshaw quashed the viral moment on social media, tweeting:

"Just to set the record straight. ... I did nothing to open the door on the plane! The maintenance crew had it open in 15 minutes."

Terry Bradshaw clears up viral tale about his alleged heroics during aircraft malfunction

Holland, who was aboard the flight, told local media that the atmosphere remained light despite the delay and slight panic.

"There were a lot of Steelers fans on board, of course, so it was kinda funny because I think people just wanted it to be true," she said. "Everyone was joking around like, 'Terry got it done!' but honestly, it was all in good fun."

While Bradshaw’s humility shut down the exaggerated version of events, fans still appreciated the opportunity to connect with the four-time Super Bowl champion.

Photos from the tarmac show Bradshaw mingling with passengers while maintenance crews worked on the aircraft.

The 75-year-old NFL on Fox analyst has long been admired for his sense of humor and candid personality, and his quick correction of the rumor added to that reputation.

As the NFL offseason continues, Bradshaw remains a popular figure among football fans, not only for his broadcasting work but also for moments like these that remind us legends can keep it real, even 30,000 feet in the air.

