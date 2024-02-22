Terry Bradshaw and Chuck Noll are one of the greatest quarterback-head coach duos in NFL history, winning four Super Bowls together with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But behind the cameras, they did not exactly have the best of relationships.

Amid their dynasty, the two were privately known to be hard on each other, with the former thinking the latter did not like him and valued the "Steel Curtain" defense more, and the latter thinking that he needed to instill discipline in the former. But before Noll's death in 2014, the two did reconcile.

In March 2017, almost three years after his head coach's death, the two-time Super Bowl MVP spoke up on their rift on Undeniable with Joe Buck (starts at 29:32 and 48:00):

"I didn't feel like I had support with coach Noll and too many things were said privately and I didn't feel like, ever, I was his quarterback. I didn't understand him and I'm sure I frustrated him because he expected more.

"He's a great coach. It's just that he wasn't my kind of coach and he wasn't my kind of guy. And I wasn't his kind of guy and I damn sure wasn't his kind of quarterback."

Terry Bradshaw was "meant to do" analyst gig at Fox Sports

In 1984, Terry Bradshaw surprised fans by retiring from the NFL. He was only 34 at the time, but the Steelers had seemingly identified a successor to him in Dan Marino, who was born, raised, and educated in Pittsburgh.

Right after hanging up his helmet and cleats, he transitioned to broadcasting, joining CBS as analyst and leading the ratings with Verne Lundquist. After ten seasons there, he moving to Fox in 1994 and has since established himself as an entertaining (if occasionally grating) comic foil to the likes of Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson.

In that same interview, Bradshaw received praise for his work from Joe Buck, who joined him at the same time (skip to 49:34):

"Knowing you now, it's kind of like this is what you were meant to do. You're such an entertainer, and you know the game."

2024 will mark his 31st year with Fox.