Steelers insider adds to Shedeur Sanders rumors with surprising Mike Tomlin revelation

The Pittsburgh Steelers were among several organizations that hosted Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on pre-draft visits. The team holds the No. 21 overall pick and is expected to target Sanders if he's still available at that spot.

When questioned about Sanders during a press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin complimented the QB prospect, recalling his recent 30-visit.

“We didn't talk a whole lot about my relationship with his father. It was a normal pre-draft visit. To spend time with a young man, to talk ball, to get to know him as an individual, to get to see how he processes and sees the game, and how he articulates his football experience," Tomlin said. "From that standpoint, it was a very normal visit and a very productive one."

Tomlin also highlighted Sanders' unique skills, stating that two of his traits that have stood out for him and that have frequently gone unnoticed.

"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough. There's a competitive spirit there that doesn't get talked about enough," Sanders said. "I know he is very talented, and he's made a lot of plays for his university and his team. The intangible qualities displayed on tape were very impressive to me."

Tomlin's remarks surprised Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, who noted that it is uncommon for the head coach to be upfront about his fondness for a draft candidate.

"In 18 previous years, I don’t think I ever heard Mike Tomlin talk about any draft prospect, much less the detailed evaluation he offered today of Shedeur Sanders. Tomlin, though, freely admits he likes to create smokescreens and throw the draft experts off their scent," Dulac posted on X.

Reports over the past few weeks have suggested that Tomlin has a likeness for Sanders, so it's possible that his recent remarks were simply honest. In another likely case, Tomlin may have been using smokescreens to conceal the Steelers' true intentions, as teams frequently do.

In any event, we will be able to find out what happens when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Can Shedeur Sanders fall to the Steelers at No. 21?

Early in this year's pre-draft cycle, it appeared highly unlikely that Shedeur Sanders would be selected outside of the top 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft. The likelihood of Sanders falling to the Steelers at No. 21 is now growing as the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are unlikely to go for a quarterback in the first round.

The Steelers are still awaiting word on Aaron Rodgers' 2025 season plans, which is an obstacle to the team's plans to select Sanders. If Rodgers doesn't retire, the Steelers seem most likely to sign him.

