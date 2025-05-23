Steelers insider dismisses Aaron Rodgers' OTAs concern while speculating landing date for 4x NFL MVP

A Steelers insider brushed off Aaron Rodgers' OTA worries. He indicates that Pittsburgh can still sign the four-time MVP despite increasing reservations regarding the drawn-out waiting game.
Mark Kaboly, a veteran Steelers writer, responded to the widespread rumor surrounding Rodgers. Kaboly answered the question on Thursday, responding to questions on whether skipping OTAs would lessen Rodgers' prospects of signing with Pittsburgh.
"Absolutely not," Kaboly said. "It would be a surprise to me that he would show up to OTAs. I do think we will see him at minicamp on June 10."
Minicamp is the next big checkpoint for Pittsburgh's offseason program and generally has better participation than voluntary OTAs.
Steelers encouraged to bring an end to the waiting game for Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo released a criticism urging Pittsburgh to drop the chase after the veteran quarterback. DeArdo shared that postponements injure the team more than the expected positives make it worth.
Moreover, DeArdo highlighted how Steelers president Art Rooney II told ESPN the organization would wait "a little while longer" for Rodgers' decision. That response mirrored comments Rooney made over a month earlier, suggesting little progress in negotiations.
DeArdo identified a number of issues with signing Rodgers at this point. The analysis cited his uneven 2024 performance for the New York Jets. Two interceptions against Pittsburgh during the course of the season were examples of his diminished mobility and decision-making.
He also touched on intangible risks that come with Rodgers' arrival. Existing quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Will Howard would be in uncertainty about their position in case Rodgers signed to the roster.
Pittsburgh's recent history adds context to the debate. The Steelers started 10-3 last season before collapsing to finish 0-5, with quarterback play contributing to the late-season struggles. The organization hasn't won a playoff game in eight years despite maintaining its streak of 21 consecutive non-losing seasons.
Aaron Rodgers remains one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history with four MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring. However, his age and recent injury problems call into question his ability to elevate Pittsburgh's championship aspirations to the next level. The Steelers added DK Metcalf during the offseason to strengthen the receiving corps.
