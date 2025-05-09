Steelers insider gives clear verdict on Mason Rudolph's role with the team as Aaron Rodgers stalls decision

Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo has shared that the organization sees Mason Rudolph as a viable starting option while they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision.

Fittipaldo, who covers the Steelers for local media, offered these insights during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

The beat writer addressed the team's quarterback situation while discussing the peculiar position Pittsburgh is in right now. They are waiting for a 41-year-old quarterback who hasn't yet committed to playing in 2025.

So Rudolph is clearly the option moving forward. And Steelers are aware of that. That being said, Rodgers is still the best option of the two.

"He's the best option available, and their only other option right now is Mason Rudolph. I honestly think it's that simple. Believe me, they wouldn't have their hearts broken if Aaron Rodgers retires, because they like Mason Rudolph," said Fittipaldo.

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

This statement aligns with other reporting about the Steelers' approach this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers remains uncommitted while the Steelers play the waiting game

According to ESPN reporting from May 9, the Steelers "know no more now than they did at the draft or before the draft" about Rodgers' intentions. This comes after Rodgers reportedly told the team during a pre-draft visit to "please move on" if they weren't comfortable waiting.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Unlike the New York Giants, Pittsburgh decided internally they could afford patience in this situation. Team owner Art Rooney II confirmed this stance in March, telling reporters that the organization expected Rodgers would eventually join the club and was comfortable waiting "a little while longer."

Peter Schrager reported on the "Pat McAfee Show" that Rodgers is "still deliberating" his future. The quarterback himself has been open about his decision-making process, though without committing to any scenario for 2025.

"I'm in a different phase of my life," Rodgers said during a previous McAfee appearance. "I'm 41 years old... To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you're a first-year player or a 20-year vet... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything... When the commitment is made, it has to be an 'all-in' type of commitment."

Fittipaldo also added:

"They also believe that Aaron Rodgers is an upgrade over Mason Rudolph. That's why they're doing it," he added. "They're not gonna pay a lot of money for him, and they're gonna see if they can contend for the playoffs one more time with their core guys. That's basically what this is all about."

The Steelers have positioned themselves to move forward regardless of Aaron Rodgers' choice. They brought back Rudolph and drafted a quarterback in the sixth round.

