Steelers insider reveals hybrid roles for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith after getting traded by Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade on Monday. The Dolphins received defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late-round pick for the two departing players.
After it was confirmed that Ramsey and Smith were heading to Pittsburgh, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly outlined the potential hybrid roles for the two players on X.
"What I have been told is the Steelers' view Jonnu Smith as a TE, a slot WR, and a fullback -- they will use him in a very hybrid way in Arthur Smith's offense. AND they see Jalen Ramsey as an outside corner, slot corner, AND he can take some snaps at safety," Kaboly tweeted.
While Ramsey will add cover for the Steelers defense, Smith is likely to serve as another offensive weapon for Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
There have been talks around the lack of offensive options for the Steelers, but Smith is likely to boost the team.
The Dolphins were looking for a trade partner for Ramsey this offseason. The CB, who previously had one year on his Dolphins contract, signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension with the franchise just before the 2024 season.
According to reports, the Dolphins previously paid Ramsey $4 million this offseason and another $3 million to complete his trade with the Steelers. Pittsburgh will have to pay the CB his remaining $26.6 million salary this season.
Per reports, Smith is getting a one-year, $12 million contract extension with the Steelers as part of the deal.
How did Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith fare with the Dolphins in the 2024 season?
Jalen Ramsey posted 60 tackles, 1.0 sacks and two interceptions across 17 games for the Dolphins last season. The cornerback had earned seven straight Pro Bowl selections since 2017, but didn't get the honor last season.
Nonetheless, Ramsey, who won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022, is still considered one of the best CBs in the league.
Meanwhile, Jonnu Smith had 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns with Miami last season. He will be playing for his fifth different NFL team, having already spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Dolphins.
