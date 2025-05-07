Steelers insider reveals major revelation on Aaron Rodgers' potential move after George Pickens trade

NFL insider Gerry Dulac believes that the recent George Pickens trade to the Dallas Cowboys will not impact whether or not free agent QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

In a post to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Dulac outlined how the trade was not going to change anything about the Rodgers situation and that the two were independent of one another.

"The impending trade of George Pickens to the Cowboys has no bearing or impact on the possibility of Aaron Rodgers finally agreeing to a deal with the Steelers."

On Wednesday, Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys alongside a 2027 6th round pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd round pick and a 2027 5th round pick.

Although it was a major trade in the National Football League, the Steelers deciding to trade Pickens was not too surprising. The Pittsburgh organization traded for star wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks, and signed him to a major, long-term extension.

Furthermore, this offseason, there has been a growing expectation that Rodgers would be signing with the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania franchise despite nothing being officially confirmed, announced, or signed as of this time. However, Rodgers was seen completing a throwing session with Metcalf, not Pickens, prior to the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this April.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 offensive unit

The Steelers appear to only be a QB away from being a complete offensive unit in 2025. The franchise added Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson, someone who has the talent to become one of the very best running backs in the entire league in the right situation.

With Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, and Pat Freiermuth also on the offensive unit, the addition of an elite QB like Rodgers could truly take the Steelers to another level. With a great defense and one of the best head coaches in the National Football League in Mike Tomlin as well, Pittsburgh could be set on offense with the right QB.

If Dulac's report is accurate, the recent Pickens trade should not negatively impact Rodgers chances of signing with the Steelers this offseason.

