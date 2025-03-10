Steelers insider reveals team's stance on Russell Wilson's future after DK Metcalf trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made one splash already this offseason and people were trying to see if there was a connection between the move and quarterback Russel Wilson. On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away their 2025 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for wide receiver DK Metcalf and signed him to a five-year, $150 million extension.

This had many people wondering if there was a reason beyond Metcalf to make this trade and Steelers Radio Network host Gerry Dulac took to social media to answer the question.

"In case you're wondering, the deal for Metcalf has nothing to do with Russell Wilson, his former teammate, per sources," Dulac tweeted.

This is something that people believed as the two were teammates with the Seattle Seahawks before Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. However, just because DK Metcalf is with the Steelers doesn't mean Russell Wilson is 100 percent coming back to the team.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position where they can be a force in the AFC North next season as they now have a 1-2 punch at wide receiver with George Pickens and DK Metcalf. According to Over The Cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also sixth in the National Football League with more than $63.6 million in cap space, so they can look for quarterbacks in free agency.

One name that has been discussed is Sam Darnold, as Diana Russini reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make an offer to the quarterback. There also have been reports talking about the team returning one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but the latter does not make much sense after he was benched just six games for Wilson to start the rest of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a roster that is ready to compete with one of the top coaches in the entire sport. They can always sign a veteran like Aaron Rodgers as well and draft a rookie quarterback as the backup. In that case, Rodgers would be paid the league minimum as the New York Jets officially cut him.

The Steelers have a lot of options and getting this right could be a massive plus going forward for a team that has not won a playoff game since 2017.

