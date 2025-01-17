Steelers insider slams the door on Aaron Rodgers rumors amid QB uncertainty in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new starting quarterback, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will become free agents. However, an insider dismissed the idea of Aaron Rodgers being the one to fill the role.

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd proposed that the franchise sign Rodgers, a four-time MVP who is coming off one of the lowest yardage outputs of his career — just 3,897 yards in the 2024 season. However, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac shot that down later that day:

"I can tell you it won't be Aaron Rodgers. They have no interest in doing that.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers is awaiting the New York Jets' decision on who their next head coach and general manager will be, as he told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

Colin Cowherd proposes that Steelers trade players, picks for Shedeur Sanders

In case the Aaron Rodgers plan doesn't work out, Cowherd has a backup plan: a colossal trade involving multiple players who have been key contributors to the franchise. Also on Thursday, he said:

"I would trade T.J. Watt, George Pickens, two first-round picks if your scouting department said, 'Shedeur Sanders is the guy.' Because I think Cam Ward is gonna go No. 1. I think Shedeur Sanders you could get at Nos. 5, 6 or 7."

Expand Tweet

Watt, a six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl pass-rushing linebacker and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off a four-game stretch where he was mostly absent, failing to register a single sack.

He did not record any stats in the last two games, including the Wild Card game at the Baltimore Ravens, where viral rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten completely neutralized him.

Watt is also entering the final year of his contract, though his older brother, J.J., was assured that an extension would be guaranteed.

Expand Tweet

Pickens, meanwhile, is also entering the final year of his contract. The wide receiver had a breakout year in 2023, surpassing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but regressed in 2024 and has also been the subject of concerns regarding his behavior.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.