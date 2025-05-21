Steelers' Kaleb Johnson compares himself with $15,000,000 RB and Dalvin Cook

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Kaleb Johnson with the No. 83 pick in this year's draft. The running back is eager to impress in the NFL and has already crowned himself as a hybrid between Baltimore Ravens superstar Derrick Henry and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook.

Ad

"I feel like I’m a versatile back," Johnson said via the Steelers' website on Tuesday. "I could be a Derrick Henry back or I could be a Dalvin Cook back. And I feel that’s what separates me from a lot of backs in the league and in this class that I came into. Because, you know, I just feel like overall, I’m a fast back and I could be a strong back also—will catch the ball in the backfield and be really reliable."

Ad

Trending

Last week, Henry signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the Ravens. He will earn $15 million in annual average salary. Henry played eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans from 2016 to 2023. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his first year at Baltimore, the RB recorded 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries, while adding 193 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions across 17 regular-season games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Henry helped the Ravens win the AFC North title. Baltimore beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round but then lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cook played the 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys and is now a free agent this offseason.

Kaleb Johnson communicated with Derrick Henry during NFL draft process

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson - Source: Imagn

Kaleb Johnson also recalled how Derrick Henry helped him during the draft process ahead of being taken by the Steelers in the third round.

Ad

"I've been texting him and he's been texting me," Johnson said. "He's been very motivating and really just telling me the ins and outs of the league and stuff like that. So, that was very exciting."

Johnson played his entire three-year college career at Iowa. In his final collegiate season, the RB recorded 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries, while also adding 188 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions, which won him the Big Ten Running Back of the Year award.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson can replicate similar numbers in the NFL

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.