Steelers could lose out on WR opportunity as crucial 2025 offseason looms: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need help at the wide receiver position, and they'll get their chance to do so in free agency by signing a receiver or two.

There could be a ton of talented free-agent wide receivers, including Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin. However, it seems likely that both of the talented receivers will stay put with their current teams.

Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman reported this morning that the Bucs and Godwin agreed to move the current void date on his contract to the final day of the league year (March 12). This gives them more time to hammer out a long-term deal.

Auman wrote on X:

"Chris Godwin’s current contract was due to void, triggering $18 million in dead money against the Bucs’ 2025 cap, but the two sides agreed to move that void date to the final day of the league year (March 12). Buys them time to work out a new deal and keep some 2025 cap savings."

Regarding Tee Higgins, there have been multiple reports that have said that the Bengals plan on using the franchise tag on Higgins this offseason for a second straight year. The two sides could try to work out a long-term deal, but it seems as if Higgins will remain in Cincinnati.

Who are some other free-agent wide receivers the Pittsburgh Steelers could target?

Stefon Diggs during Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The top two options in free agency at wide receiver are Chris Godwin and Tee Higgins. With both teams expected to remain put with their current teams, there are still some other wide receiver options the Pittsburgh Steelers can explore.

There are many veteran wideouts such as four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, who spent last season with the Houston Texans, registering 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Then there's DeAndre Hopkins, who had over 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. Veteran Amari Cooper could be an option after becoming a free agent after being traded to the Buffalo Bills midseason and recording 44 catches for 547 yards, and four touchdowns.

The Steelers could also target Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp via trade as the Rams look to move on from the veteran receiver.

The Steelers could also look towards the draft to upgrade at the wide receiver position.

