Steelers’ new star Darius Slay kicks off journey with 2-word message

Darius Slay signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The cornerback had his first OTA session with his new team on Wednesday, and appeared to be thrilled heading into his new chapter.
On Thursday, Slay reshared a picture of himself training on his Instagram story, which the Steelers previously uploaded.
"New beginning!!!" Slay wrote.
The Detroit Lions picked Slay at No. 36 in 2013. He played seven seasons with them before he was traded to the Philadelphia in March 2020.
Slay spent five seasons with the Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl this year.
The cornerback will play for his third team in the NFL, entering his 13th season in the league.
Slay, being a veteran in Pittsburgh's camp, said that he wanted to be at the voluntary OTAs to lead by example.
Darius Slay aims to bring championship mentality to Steelers
After winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay said that he plans to bring his championship mentality to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“This is where it starts,” Slay said to reporters on Wednesday. “This is where championship football starts. Everybody has to buy in, and this is the time that you need to be bought in,Guys have families. I have one as well.
"You want to be a champion? There are things you have to sacrifice, and this is one of the jobs I want to sacrifice. I want to come here, be on time, be present, let guys see my face, let them know it’s important for me to be here, and I’m here to win.”
Slay inked a one-year $10 million contract with the Steelers in March. His deal included an $8,745,000 signing bonus.
Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Slay has racked up 619 tackles, 160 passes defended, 28 interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 1.0 sacks. Apart from being a Super Bowl winner, he is a six-time Pro Bowler.
