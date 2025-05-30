Steelers’ new star Darius Slay kicks off journey with 2-word message

Darius Slay signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The cornerback had his first OTA session with his new team on Wednesday, and appeared to be thrilled heading into his new chapter.

Ad

On Thursday, Slay reshared a picture of himself training on his Instagram story, which the Steelers previously uploaded.

"New beginning!!!" Slay wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via bigplayslay24 Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Detroit Lions picked Slay at No. 36 in 2013. He played seven seasons with them before he was traded to the Philadelphia in March 2020.

Ad

Trending

Slay spent five seasons with the Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl this year.

The cornerback will play for his third team in the NFL, entering his 13th season in the league.

Slay, being a veteran in Pittsburgh's camp, said that he wanted to be at the voluntary OTAs to lead by example.

Darius Slay aims to bring championship mentality to Steelers

Former Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay - Source: Imagn

After winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay said that he plans to bring his championship mentality to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

“This is where it starts,” Slay said to reporters on Wednesday. “This is where championship football starts. Everybody has to buy in, and this is the time that you need to be bought in,Guys have families. I have one as well.

"You want to be a champion? There are things you have to sacrifice, and this is one of the jobs I want to sacrifice. I want to come here, be on time, be present, let guys see my face, let them know it’s important for me to be here, and I’m here to win.”

Ad

Slay inked a one-year $10 million contract with the Steelers in March. His deal included an $8,745,000 signing bonus.

Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Slay has racked up 619 tackles, 160 passes defended, 28 interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 1.0 sacks. Apart from being a Super Bowl winner, he is a six-time Pro Bowler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.