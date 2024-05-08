Steelers OC Arthur Smith snags 4 players from former team in bold moves

Arthur Smith became the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator in February. Smith did not have a winning record as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. However, the loyalty of players towards him has resulted in Falcons players joining him on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After joining the Steelers, Smith started poaching the free agency players away from the Falcons. The Steelers first signed wide receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract, then the 2018 Super Bowl winner running back Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal.

A few days later, Arthur Smith recruited Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt as well, signing him to a one-year deal. As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith’s team has bolstered their roster by signing 2021 Super Bowl winner WR Scotty Miller. Schefter wrote on X (previously Twitter):

“Former Falcons free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller is reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per source.”

Smith has built a roster with the Steelers that must be envied by many franchises. However, will this strength on paper translate into performance in the field? Only time will tell.

Smith began his NFL coaching career with the Tennessee Titans in 2011. Since then, he has been climbing up the ranks, landing the top job with the Falcons in 2021.

Russell Wilson shares his respect for Arthur Smith

Over a decade of coaching, Arthur Smith has worked with many quarterbacks. However, none of them have been as talented as nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. Smith must also take pride in the words that Wilson shared about him.

“I’ve admired him from a distance in terms of what he did in Tennessee in particular," Wilson said in an interview with the Steelers. "One of the things he’s always known how to do is score points and get guys open.”

OC Smith’s attacking mindset is set to favor Wilson and Justin Fields in the upcoming season.

