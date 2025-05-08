  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "More complex than AI" - Steelers part owner Thomas Tull makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers situation

"More complex than AI" - Steelers part owner Thomas Tull makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers situation

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 08, 2025 01:30 GMT
Thomas Tull reacts to Steelers
Thomas Tull reacts to Steelers' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers - via Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been trying their hardest to convince Aaron Rodgers to join them rather than retire after a wretched tenure with the New York Jets. And amidst all the rumor-mongering, Thomas Tull has his thoughts on the matter.

Ad

Speaking to CNBC, the businessman and musician, who has a minority ownership stake in the franchise, said:

“That’s a more complex issue than artificial intelligence.”

In related development, George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a pair of draft picks. The move, according to ESPN's Terrelle Pryor, should bolster Rodgers' interest given the mercurial wide receiver's propensity for erring on his routes - a trait that could have created potentially unresolvable tension with the multiple-time MVP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ross Tucker claims Aaron Rodgers told Steelers to avoid drafting Shedeur Sanders

Besides wide receiver, the Steelers have been said to have a quarterback problem. They will obviously be in big trouble if Aaron Rodgers does not sign. But even had he signed earlier, he might have been adamant about one thing.

As the draft approached, many analysts were under the impression that Shedeur Sanders would be pairing with the veteran in Western Pennsylvania. But then, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon instead went with the franchise's 21st overall pick.

Ad

And thus began arguably the most notorious draft slide in the event's history since, ironically enough, Rodgers' own twenty years ago. And he had a hand in it, according to CBS analyst Ross Tucker. The former offensive lineman said recently on 365 Sports (begins at 09:42 in the video below):

"I don't have any evidence of this, it's is rampant speculation, but I would tell you right now I believe that Aaron Rodgers told the Steelers, 'Hey, don't draft Shedeur Sanders.' Or maybe the Steelers just knew. He doesn't want to deal with that. He's 40 something years old."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

He expounded on this notion to Dan Patrick:

"I'm convinced Aaron told the Steelers, 'I'll come, but don't take that Sanders kid.' Aaron doesn't want, the first time he has a bad game, people calling for the Steelers to put Shedeur Sanders in."

The Steelers did eventually take a quarterback in the sixth round - Ohio State's Will Howard.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications