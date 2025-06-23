Steelers players "surprised" by Aaron Rodgers' first impression in Pittsburgh: Analyst

Aaron Rodgers is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long offseason filled with rumors and close to radio silence from the legendary QB. Although some individuals have questioned what Rodgers can still bring to the table at this point in his career, original reports seem to indicate that the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets QB Rodgers has made a positive first impression.

Ad

NFL analyst Josh Carney released some information by 93.7 The Fan commentator Jeff Hathhorn on June 23 and provided some commentary on the situation as well.

"According to 93.7 The Fan's Jeff Hathhorn, #Steelers players were 'pleasantly surprised' by QB Aaron Rodgers' personality during minicamp. Hathhorn says some players feel Rodgers is a 'more normal guy' than you hear about. Read more: @Steelersdepot." the post said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The news is positive for Rodgers and fans of the Steelers as it sounds as though the QB is trying to focus on football in Pittsburgh. With Rodgers' heavy presence in the media and sometimes opinionated commentary on societal topics, there are instances in the past where Rodgers has taken the focus off the football side of things, whether he meant to do so or not.

What will the Pittsburgh Steelers offense look like under Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers is in the latter stages of his career and will likely operate in a familiar offensive scheme as he has been used to throughout his NFL journey to this point. The Steelers in many ways resemble the Green Bay Packers of old, when the club had an alpha WR1, a strong and dynamic run game, and a talented defensive unit.

Ad

While Green Bay had Davante Adams, Pittsburgh features DK Metcalf as the top receiving option, someone Rodgers has become close friends with and trained alongside this offseason. Instead of Aaron Jones at running back, Kaleb Johnson is expected to have a major role in the running back room after being taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers struggled in the passing game in 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, averaging only 192.0 passing yards per game last year (27th in the NFL). With Rodgers now in Pittsburgh, there is a strong chance that the Steelers passing game drastically improves and becomes a dynamic one in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.