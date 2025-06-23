Steelers players "surprised" by Aaron Rodgers' first impression in Pittsburgh: Analyst

Aaron Rodgers is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long offseason filled with rumors and close to radio silence from the legendary QB. Although some individuals have questioned what Rodgers can still bring to the table at this point in his career, original reports seem to indicate that the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets QB Rodgers has made a positive first impression.
NFL analyst Josh Carney released some information by 93.7 The Fan commentator Jeff Hathhorn on June 23 and provided some commentary on the situation as well.
"According to 93.7 The Fan's Jeff Hathhorn, #Steelers players were 'pleasantly surprised' by QB Aaron Rodgers' personality during minicamp. Hathhorn says some players feel Rodgers is a 'more normal guy' than you hear about. Read more: @Steelersdepot." the post said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The news is positive for Rodgers and fans of the Steelers as it sounds as though the QB is trying to focus on football in Pittsburgh. With Rodgers' heavy presence in the media and sometimes opinionated commentary on societal topics, there are instances in the past where Rodgers has taken the focus off the football side of things, whether he meant to do so or not.
What will the Pittsburgh Steelers offense look like under Aaron Rodgers?
Rodgers is in the latter stages of his career and will likely operate in a familiar offensive scheme as he has been used to throughout his NFL journey to this point. The Steelers in many ways resemble the Green Bay Packers of old, when the club had an alpha WR1, a strong and dynamic run game, and a talented defensive unit.
While Green Bay had Davante Adams, Pittsburgh features DK Metcalf as the top receiving option, someone Rodgers has become close friends with and trained alongside this offseason. Instead of Aaron Jones at running back, Kaleb Johnson is expected to have a major role in the running back room after being taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Steelers struggled in the passing game in 2024 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, averaging only 192.0 passing yards per game last year (27th in the NFL). With Rodgers now in Pittsburgh, there is a strong chance that the Steelers passing game drastically improves and becomes a dynamic one in 2025.
New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.