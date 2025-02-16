Steelers could pursue $140,000,000 Jets star as turbulent offseason continues: Report

The New York Jets may be hitting the reset button with the new regime change and that could include moving on from star wide receiver Davante Adams. He was acquired ahead of the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.

Ad

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets could be looking at cutting Adams in the coming days.

That move would make Davante Adams an unrestricted free agent, being able to sign with any team he chooses. One team that is reportedly going to be in the mix is a playoff team from last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it is going to be an uphill battle as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Adams prefers to play on the West Coast.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Davante Adams has proven to be still one of the best in the entire sport as he finished his age 32 season with 85 receptions on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. The New York Jets also have the option to trade Adams, but the Jets are expected to honor his wishes and cut him.

Where is the best landing spot for Davante Adams next season?

The Davante Adams sweepstakes are going to be interesting if he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He immediately jumps up to the top spot of wide receivers available and there are some special teams that need help out wide.

Ad

One team that makes a lot of sense would be the Kansas City Chiefs as they need someone who can open up the field, and playing with Patrick Mahomes will give him a boost.

Another potential landing spot that makes sense would be a different AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers make sense as this will give quarterback Justin Herbert his best weapon since joining the NFL. The Chargers took a massive step in the right direction as they made the postseason, largely off the running game in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season.

These two teams make a lot of sense for Davante Adams to join if he becomes a free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.