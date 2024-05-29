Steelers QB Justin Fields gives clarity on possibly being used as kick returner in 2024 NFL season

As Justin Fields gets acclimated to his new team, he needs to get to grips with the fact that he isn't the starter anymore. Fields was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick, and the low value of the deal shows what the NFL really thinks of him.

With new kickoff rules arriving in the 2024 season and with Fields being one of the most elusive players in the league with the ball in his hands, an idea about him becoming a kick returner for the Steelers floated around during the rookie minicamps.

On Tuesday, however, Justin Fields dismissed the idea, stating to the Post-Gazette that it was more of an example of being selfless and earning the job:

"Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong. "Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example."

Why did the Bears trade Justin Fields?

With the first overall pick on their hands, Caleb Williams coming out of college and a clear chance of upgrading the position, Chicago knew that Fields' time with the franchise was coming to an end, and they sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Simply put, Justin Fields did not develop quickly enough to become a reliable quarterback, and no other position in the sport demands as much consistency as this one. You can't survive as a quarterback in the NFL with occasional flashes of brilliantism.

Fields was slow to process the game. He held the ball for too long, leading to sacks, and his accuracy was lacking at times. While nobody doubts his big-play potential, consistency is way more important than a few beautiful flashes in the NFL.

Another important point is that, by adding a quarterback in the draft, the Bears will be able to live with a cheap contract once again, as Williams will have a four-year deal starting, while his predecessor was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would've needed an extension. Ryan Poles did the right thing.