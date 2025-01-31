Steelers QB Russell Wilson shows off jersey number for 10th Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson is about to do it: he is playing in the tenth Pro Bowl of his career, but his first on a team other than the Seattle Seahawks. And some minutes before the event on Thursday, he revealed in an Instagram story the number that he would wear - 3.

After wearing 16 in college, Wilson has worn the No. 3 since coming into the NFL as a third-round pick in 2012. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also the third team that he has played for in his career:

Russell Wilson's jersey number

After sitting out the first six games with a leg injury, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback debuted in Week 7 and dominated the New York Jets with 264 yards, and two touchdowns from 24 completions, as well as a rushing touchdown. He would finish the regular season with career-lows in almost every passing stat, as well as five rushing touchdowns, also a career-low.

In the wild card loss at the Baltimore Ravens, he completed 20 of 29 attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Russell Wilson remain a Steeler for 2025?

Much has been made about Russell Wilson's future in the NFL and with the Steelers, and there have been conflicting notions. In an interview with WTAE's Ashley Liotus, Steelers principal owner Art Rooney confirmed that the organization had scheduled talks with him and Justin Fields regarding contract extensions and assured that whichever of them re-signed would start in Week 1:

However, at least two analysts think Wilson is guaranteed to be gone. Jonathan Jones said on CBS Sports HQ:

"Justin Fields offers you potentially a higher ceiling, maybe a lower floor, but a cheaper option as well at quarterback."

Meanwhile, former quarterback Chris Simms said on NBC's Pro Football Talk:

"I have a hard time thinking anybody is gonna look at Russell Wilson and think he is the starter... Maybe he gets to go somewhere and, like Sam Darnold lasy year, where they go, 'We'll have you, but we are gonna draft a quarterback,' do something like that."

There have even been rumblings of him reuniting with former Pete Carroll at the Las Vegas Raiders, but the veteran coach declined to fully address the issue when speaking on What The Football, saying that it was too early.

