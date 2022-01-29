Steelers RB Najee Harris fuels Aaron Rodgers trade speculation by naming him as QB to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the lookout for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement following an 18-year stint in the NFL. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future in doubt, several teams will be seeking his services next season.

That is something Steelers running back Najee Harris has been quick to do. Speaking to CBS Sports, Harris listed several potential names that could take over following Big Ben's departure in 2022, with Rodgers being one of them.

When asked who he wanted as the next quarterback in Pittsburgh, Harris replied:

"There's names that have passed through my mind. I don't really know the scenarios of everything. Deshaun Watson is always in there. Aaron Rodgers obviously, I like. I don't know how close he is to coming to retirement, but he's somebody I think, too.

Harris explained that, whoever comes in, he just wants them to be a guy that likes to compete, just as his old quarterback Roethlisberger did.

Harris continued:

"Even guys like, you know, if we get Jimmy G (49ers QB). I like him, too. Just a guy who wants to come in here and compete. I think that will fit the offense. I just love the game, and I'm happy to play with whoever."

Although Harris didn't mention their names as one of those who could take over the starting role, the Steelers do have two quarterbacks on their roster who would like to think they have a chance. Long-time back-up Mason Rudolph and restricted free agent Dwayne Haskins both have opportunities to compete for the starting role, though Steelers fans may hope a bigger name will be able to come and play in the Steel City.

What's next for the Steelers following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement and is a move for Rodgers likely?

Following Roethlisberger's retirement, Pittsburgh has aspirations of reaching, and winning, another Super Bowl. Would Rodgers give them a better chance than Big Ben did this season? Possibly. Though he couldn't get it done in Green Bay with arguably a better and more talented roster.

There are several options for Mike Tomlin when it comes to replacing his future Hall of Fame quarterback. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins could step up, or they could look at trading for someone like Rodgers.

Whatever happens in Pittsburgh next season and whoever earns the starting quarterback role, they have extremely big shoes to fill.

