"Steelers release old washed up ": Vet RB Cordarrelle Patterson announces Pittsburgh exit with cryptic tweet

On what was supposed to be a routine off day from training camp, Cordarrelle Patterson decided to break some news with himself as the headline.The 34-year-old veteran announced his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tongue-in-cheek post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, referring to himself as “old&quot; and &quot;washed up.”“Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!” he wrote.This ends Patterson’s brief stint in Pittsburgh, a tenure that never happened the way either party may have hoped. His release comes with the roster shuffling the Steelers are working through training camp as they finalize roles in their backfield.Patterson arrived in Pittsburgh in 2024 with some intrigue, largely fueled by changes to the NFL’s kickoff rules designed to reinvigorate return play.Numbers tell the story of a disappointing Pittsburgh stint of Cordarrelle PattersonNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: ImagnUsed sparingly, Cordarrelle Patterson logged just 11 kick returns and a limited role on offense. An ankle injury midseason did not help his cause, as did his non-appearance in the team’s first four training camp practices this year.Pittsburgh had already stocked up on fresh legs, signing Kenneth Gainwell and selecting rookie Kaleb Johnson in the draft.Patterson’s NFL story has been anything but conventional. Drafted in 2013 as a wide receiver, he quickly made his mark as a returner, scoring five kickoff return touchdowns in his first four seasons. While his offensive role remained inconsistent, his ability to flip field position made him a dangerous weapon.His journey through New England, Atlanta and now Pittsburgh has constantly changed. His best offensive seasons were with the Falcons, where he flirted with 1,200 combined rushing and receiving yards between 2021 and 2022.He also earned four All-Pro selections and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, cementing his legacy among the best return men of the era.While the Steelers part ways with roughly $2.8 million in salary obligations by releasing Patterson, the bigger question is whether this marks the final chapter of his career.