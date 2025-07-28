  • home icon
  "Steelers release old washed up ": Vet RB Cordarrelle Patterson announces Pittsburgh exit with cryptic tweet

"Steelers release old washed up ": Vet RB Cordarrelle Patterson announces Pittsburgh exit with cryptic tweet

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:30 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

On what was supposed to be a routine off day from training camp, Cordarrelle Patterson decided to break some news with himself as the headline.

The 34-year-old veteran announced his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tongue-in-cheek post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, referring to himself as “old" and "washed up.”

“Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!” he wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This ends Patterson’s brief stint in Pittsburgh, a tenure that never happened the way either party may have hoped. His release comes with the roster shuffling the Steelers are working through training camp as they finalize roles in their backfield.

Patterson arrived in Pittsburgh in 2024 with some intrigue, largely fueled by changes to the NFL’s kickoff rules designed to reinvigorate return play.

Numbers tell the story of a disappointing Pittsburgh stint of Cordarrelle Patterson

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Used sparingly, Cordarrelle Patterson logged just 11 kick returns and a limited role on offense. An ankle injury midseason did not help his cause, as did his non-appearance in the team’s first four training camp practices this year.

Pittsburgh had already stocked up on fresh legs, signing Kenneth Gainwell and selecting rookie Kaleb Johnson in the draft.

Patterson’s NFL story has been anything but conventional. Drafted in 2013 as a wide receiver, he quickly made his mark as a returner, scoring five kickoff return touchdowns in his first four seasons. While his offensive role remained inconsistent, his ability to flip field position made him a dangerous weapon.

His journey through New England, Atlanta and now Pittsburgh has constantly changed. His best offensive seasons were with the Falcons, where he flirted with 1,200 combined rushing and receiving yards between 2021 and 2022.

He also earned four All-Pro selections and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, cementing his legacy among the best return men of the era.

While the Steelers part ways with roughly $2.8 million in salary obligations by releasing Patterson, the bigger question is whether this marks the final chapter of his career.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Gio Vergara
