Steelers rookie Derrick Harmon sends 4-word message to late mother Tiffany Saine on her funeral day

Derrick Harmon had a bittersweet draft experience, as his mother Tiffany Saine died shortly after learning that he had been drafted 21st overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. And on Saturday, he paid his final respects to her.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the defensive tackle posted a image of her grave with the following messages:
"LLmymama (Long live my mama)"
"And they ask if I'm okay, I just lie about it (yeah)"
Harmon had praised Saine's resilience despite multiple brain surgeries when he was interviewed during the event:
"She still took me to practice, still went to work, and in the back of my head from the beginning of my college career was, why can't I keep going? If I'm tired, I'm injured, whatever it is, why can't I keep going if she can get up and can keep going after brain surgery."
Shortly after her death, Steelers president Art Rooney II issued this statement:
"I extend our deepest condolences to Derrick Harmon and his family during this difficult time. We will support (them) however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope (he) finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and fans around the world. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with (them)."
Steelers insider recounts reaction to coverage of Derrick Harmon's draft promise to mother moments before she died
The story of Derrick Harmon's attachment to his mother Tiffany Saine was one of the many topics that emerged during the coverage of the draft. Speaking on Rich Eisen's eponymous show this past Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac recalled how people reacted to it:
“I think everybody was both saddened and touched with what happened. When we talked to him, shortly after he was picked, he said 'When I hang up with you guys, I’m going straight to the hospital to tell my mom, who is on life support, that I’ve been drafted.' If that doesn’t touch your heart strings, nothing does.”
A later YouTube video would reveal that he was by her bedside in her final moments:
