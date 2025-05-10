Steelers’ rookie RB Kaleb Johnson makes big promises for 2025 NFL season as potential Najee Harris replacement

Pittsburgh Steelers third-round draft pick Kaleb Johnson has lofty hopes for his first season in the NFL. The ex-Iowa running back was assured of his ability to make an immediate impact on the Steelers' offense.

Johnson was selected 89th in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 222-pound back comes into a Steelers backfield that lost Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

Johnson spoke to the media on Saturday at the Steelers' rookie minicamp.

"I feel like I want to be the next level — I want to come in and get more," Johnson said. "I want to be rookie of the year. That's my main thing. Winning Super Bowls, rookie of the year, All-Pro, I want to do all of that. I feel like they can best support me here."

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Kaleb Johnson loves being a Steeler

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Kaleb Johnson expressed genuine excitement about his new team and city during media sessions.

"I love it here," Johnson told reporters via SI. "I really love it here. I came here to play on Sundays with these guys and just overall compete. That's the main thing right now. Compete. Learn the playbook and get ready for Sundays."

Kaleb Johnson detailed his preparation leading up to minicamp.

"Every day, man," Johnson added. "The day before I came here, I ran like three or four miles on the treadmill and lifted and worked my butt off that following day, and now I'm here. This is the thing I've been wanting to do, so I'm chasing."

According to Steelers Wire, Johnson broke off runs of at least 40 yards in six games during his final college season. This is something Harris never accomplished in four NFL seasons. Despite a 4.57-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, Kaleb Johnson clocked a 22 miles per hour speed.

The rookie also appreciated Pittsburgh's running back legacy when discussing his fit with the team. He named past Steeler backs like Le'Veon Bell alongside Harris and current teammate Jaylen Warren.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban compared Johnson's running style to Harris during draft coverage, noting similarities in their physical approach. Both backs embrace contact and prove difficult to tackle once they build momentum.

Johnson's arrival marks a potential shift in Pittsburgh's ground game philosophy. While Najee Harris produced consistently during his four seasons with the Steelers, evaluators note significant differences in running style between the two backs.

Analysts point to Johnson's superior vision and acceleration as key differentiators that could make him more explosive than his predecessor.

